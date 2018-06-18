The Fascination of Wealth

Do you ever wonder how rich people live? Are you slightly fascinated with rich people but don’t want to admit it? If you answered yes, congrats, you are a lot like me. Rich people fascinate me for one reason alone. They are rich. Money cannot buy happiness but it would certainly help achieve the ultimate goal of happiness!

I don’t know if I am just fascinated by the extremely wealthy or I am jealous and desperately want to have their lives. Maybe a little of both?

It seems impossible for me to become wealthy. To me, that means that these elite people sold their souls to the devil. I think they are all shape shifters. I mean, just look at the Amazon guy below. Dude looks like he could easily turn himself into a lizard. If you are rich and live in Lubbock, I’m not talking about you. I’m talking about serious wealth, no offense. You take a person that lives like a king in Lubbock will live middle class in L.A/New York. It’s true.

It’s not easy for me to become star struck. So rich celebrities are not my fascination. There are exceptions of course. Like Johnny Depp, Nicholas Cage and so on. Very wealthy, mysterious, weird and freakin’ cool is a great combination. However, it’s random extremely rich people that get me. The ones that were born into wealth. If you are a self made millionaire, your story is sure to be nothing less than a great inspiration to me and millions of others. It just doesn’t fascinate me. Bloodlines of wealth is what I get into. Researching these families and their lineage is entertaining! I want to know what their house looks like, how their wealth was obtained, what kind of dog they have and what kind of food they feed that dog.

The Rothschild’s are probably the most recognizable with a net worth of 10 Trillion but there are more…

I think I owe this fascination to my mother. We used to drive around the richest neighborhoods in Lubbock when I was a kid. My mom would drool over the houses and landscape. I would drive myself crazy wondering who lived there.

Maybe one day I will have a couple of private jets but for now i’ll just stick with White Chocolate (my really old pick-up)

