Every few months, the internet graces us with a funny and ridiculous challenge. Now, prepare to be part of the Floor Is Lava Challenge, a game straight out of your childhood.

The Floor Is Lava Challenge is easy: tell someone the “floor is lava” and that person has five seconds to find higher ground. It’s a game you probably played as a kid, except now you can join everyone else on the internet and do it.

So…….”The Floor Is Lave”. GO!! 5, 4, 3, 2, 1