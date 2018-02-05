The Future is Yours for the Making!

DREAM BIG Engineering Fair

with Texas Tech University Engineering

Sat., Feb. 10th (10:00am to 3:00pm) at the Science Spectrum

Join the Science Spectrum, Texas Tech University’s Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering students and faculty and area High School Engineering Clubs for the DREAM BIG Engineering Fair at the Science Spectrum, Saturday, February 10th from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

This *FREE event is being held in the lobby and Exhibit Hall of the Science Spectrum in celebration of National Engineers Week (Feb. 18-24, 2018) and the all new giant screen film Dream Big: Engineering Our World showing at the OMNI Theater. Tickets for the OMNI film Dream Big will be discounted this one day only at a special rate of $5.00 per person.

Families attending the fair will be able to participate in tons of amazing hands-on engineering based activities, see examples of real world research and development of new technologies in areas like solar and wind energy, drones, race cars, robotics, explosives, as well as discovering what engineers really do and what a career in engineering is all about.

About the OMNI film Dream Big: Engineering Our World

Who will build the amazing future of our human race? That question sparks a giant-screen adventure unlike any other in Dream Big: Engineering Our World, an epically fun tour of inspiration through the visionary advances made by yesterday’s, today’s, and most thrillingly of all, tomorrow’s engineers.

Throughout human history, engineers have been behind the scenes forging an ingenious variety of lifesaving, even civilization altering, structures, gadgets, and gizmos. Yet never before have engineers been so vital to humanity and so visible in culture as they are now, as young women and men literally shoot for the stars and bust through old barriers to create a world only they can imagine.

Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, this is the story told by Dream Big, marking the first film for giant-screen theaters to answer the call of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) initiative, which offers a fresh perspective on engineering and aims to inspire kids of diverse backgrounds to become the innovators, educators and leaders who will improve the lives of people across our entire planet throughout the 21st Century.

Enjoy These Activities:

• Kid friendly hands-on engineering experiments & building activities

• Lots of technology and research displays

• Formula One style race car

• Robots & drones

• Concrete canoes that float

• Steel bridges of the future

• Special live presentations by TTU Researchers on new technologies

• Info. on renewable energy; solar and wind power

• Children’s Engineering Book reading

• Explore different fields of engineering and find out what engineers do and the impact they are making on society.

*Free event located in the lobby and Exhibit Hall of the Science Spectrum & OMNI Theater. Standard museum rates of $8.00 for adults and $6.50 for children (3-12) and Seniors (60+) will apply for those choosing to attend the museum.

**This one day only, see the film Dream Big: Engineering Our World in the OMNI Theater for special discounted rate of only $5.00 per ticket (all ages 3+).

TTU Whitacre College of Engineering Contact:

De’Lila Holder, STEM Program Manager

806-834-5346

delila.holder@ttu.edu

A non-profit organization dedicated to science education.