The movie “A Quiet Place” is stressing people out. Why? Apparently the noise you make when eating snacks is nerve racking. Jeff said on the morning show that this defiantly true. “I didn’t want to eat” Here’s what other people are saying;

Trying to eat popcorn during A Quiet Place was exhausting pic.twitter.com/A5L537NBOa — dane cardiel (@danecardiel) April 8, 2018