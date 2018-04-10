The movie “A Quiet Place” is stressing people out. Why? Apparently the noise you make when eating snacks is nerve racking. Jeff said on the morning show that this defiantly true. “I didn’t want to eat” Here’s what other people are saying;
Trying to eat popcorn during A Quiet Place was exhausting pic.twitter.com/A5L537NBOa
— dane cardiel (@danecardiel) April 8, 2018
“A Quiet Place”
or “How Self-Conscious Can We Make You About Every Tiny Sound You Make in A Movie Theater with 100 Strangers All Trying to Eat Popcorn At the Same Time?”
directed by John Krasinski
— jb (@jacob__burns) April 7, 2018