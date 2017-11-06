The Rhetoric Continues

I’m sure you’ve all heard about the mass shooting at a church near San Antonio. This shooting left 26 dead and dozens more injured.

Now you’re gonna hear lots of the same rhetoric from people. Guns are bad! Mental Health! Ban Guns! Worst Mass Shooting (since the last one)! Blah, blah, blah!

In fact many of our favorites wasted no time to take on the issue of mental health and gun control.

In fact Wil Wheaton has caught a lot of heat for some terrible things that he tweeted over the matter.

Welcome to America. It has been zero days since our last mass shooting. #FucktheNRA — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) November 5, 2017

The murdered victims were in a church. If prayers did anything, they'd still be alive, you worthless sack of shit. https://t.co/iGHxPrYrLN — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) November 5, 2017

Nice Wil… You not only attack the dead, you attack the faith of many people in this country. Guess its a good thing Next Gen isn’t on air any longer or it would be added to my list of boycotts. Hillary did the smart thing and kept her mouth shut about this… for now, but there are plenty of people that are going out of their way to place blame where it shouldn’t be.

The GOP saying they don't want politics in response to another mass shooting is another attempt to silence opposition, benefiting the NRA and gun manufacturers. People are dying. It is always time to talk about saving lives.#GunControlNow #TexasChurchMassacre #GunControl — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) November 6, 2017

And Alyssa Milano, yet again sounds off and gets shut down.

Background checks aren’t REQUIRED in Texas on long guns. If you buy from Walmart, they’ll do one. If you buy privately they don’t have to. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 6, 2017

in Texas, firearms dealers must initiate the background check required by federal law by contacting the FBI directly — Nicholas Irving (@irving_nicholas) November 6, 2017

So ladies and gents let’s look at some of the claims that people are making. There is the claim that these big huge weapons, that put out massive amounts of bullets in a very small window of time are out there for anyone to grab a hold of. Wrong!

The first thing that you need to know is there is a bill that already addresses many issues that people keep bringing up. There is the National Firearms Act of 1934, this federal law regulates fully automatic weapons, suppressors, short barrel shotguns and rifles, as well as destructive devices like bombs and grenades. This bill was amended in 1968 by the Gun Control Act and then again in 1986 by the Firearm Owners Protection Act.

All three of these things are important, the 1986 Act more so than the others. In 1986 it made it very hard for anyone to purchase an automatic weapon. There is a special license required from the ATF for you to manufacture, sell or own one of these. Most gun manufacturers and distributors have a Federal Firearm Licence (FFL). Now if any one wants to produce, sell, or own any of the above mentioned items that they will have to obtain an additional licence. An SOT is a Special Occupational Tax or a Class 3 FFL dealers licence. It takes 60 days at the very least after filing the paper work with the ATF to obtain a licence not to mention the licensing fee that goes along with it.

Yes, there are pre-1986 automatic rifles, and yes there are people that kept their guns without the special ATF stamp they require… However, it is illegal to produce replacement parts for pre-1986 automatic rifles. All guns after 1986 are semi- automatic, 1 trigger pull equals one bullet being shot.

With all that information, just know that whoever utters the words “automatic rifle” is not well in the know of guns or gun laws.

Next, the claim that there are no background checks for “long rifles”… let’s call it a rifle… about that.

There is no waiting period in Texas to obtain a firearm, but if your from out of state, your gonna have to go back home. FFL’s in Texas usually don’t sell to out of staters, because they are required by law to uphold state and federal laws.

However you do have to provide identification and you have to fill out paper work, Form 4473 to be exact. This form asks you questions about your eligibility to own a firearm. Then you have to wait while the dealer has to perform a background check. This is conducted through federal and state levels (where the state requires a state level background check). ALL BACKGROUND CHECKS MUST BE PROCESSED AT THE FEDERAL LEVEL. PERIOD. Last time I bought a rifle it took about 20 minutes for the dealer to confirm my eligibility, which is on the faster side. I guess they weren’t super bogged down that day.

So no Alyssa Milano, all licensed gun dealers in the state of Texas are required to perform a back ground check.

As for the Gun Show loop hole… Lies, all lies… unless you know the private dealer loop hole then you are out of luck, because there are some things that I won’t explain.

So recap:

Shooting terribly tragic event carried out by a derranged human -check.

Debunking “common sense gun laws” that aim to take my guns- check.

Tomorrow, concealed carry and how an average Texan made a little difference, and why caliber is something no one is looking at.