The Simplest Diet In The World. Will It Work?

A handful of this. A handful of that..then that…then that. I’m talking about a diet which is being called the simplest diet in the world. According to Business Insider, this diet puts an end to the nonsense of measuring cups and scales, and it was created by a Danish dietician. Suzy Wengel, is the CEO of a biotech company, and she has created The Scandi Sense Diet, which is based on this simple approach: Each meal should consist of four handfuls: One of protein, one of carbs, two of vegetables … and a spoonful of fat. No counting, no logging, no measuring just your two little mitts to figure out how much to eat. Wengel says she lost 88 pounds in 10 months on this diet and has kept the weight off since. She estimates that the handful plan translates to about 1,500 calories a day for women and 2,000 for men.

I have one thing to say; ladies, we’re getting CHEATED…..AGAIN. On average, our hands are smaller than our hairy legged counterparts. (Sorry to stereotype but men do have hairy legs unless they are Olympic swimmers) Let’s face facts; guys will get to eat MORE than women on this diet! FOUL!

Tongue planted firmly in cheek kidding aside, do you think this diet will work? Obviously it did for Ms. Wengel, but she had the incentive of selling a book, “The Scandi Sense Diet”. What do you think?