The Truth of the Wall

My life during the week can be pretty routine. Get up, go to work, go home watch 6 o’clock news, cook dinner, catch fave shows, go to bed, get up and do it all again.

Monday night I was sitting with my husband and this piece came on about the prototypes that are set up for the Presidents approval for the border wall he talked about in his campaign. We both kind of laughed, because there is no actual funding for this… yet. As we all know crazy things can happen. This time lat year people were still pinching themselves about Donald Trump actually running for office.

While I know that a border wall is a heated debate, especially in border states, one of which I reside in. I will say that this is a multifaceted problem that we have with immigration and all parts of it need to be addressed, and simply just building a wall won’t fix the broken process for citizenship, or completely detour terrorists from coming in.

about 35 seconds into this video you see people jumping over the current wall, and you see on the other side of the wall that there is a nice little build up to aid people in hopping the fence.

This video just reminded me about a speaker I once heard.

If you aren’t familiar with history look up the Iron Curtain. The Iron Curtain is what people call the fence that divided Europe after World War II. This was the fence that Eastern Europe was locked behind for so long. Many people remember and see the video of the wall falling in Berlin, and that’s that. But the fence spanned countries.

I heard a speaker at church several years ago, who was from Poland and was about my mom’s age. So he grew up in the Cold War Era where the Iron Curtain was really being used to some of its full potential. One thing that he noted about the Iron Curtain is that the majority of it was simply wire. Something like we might think of cattle fencing. It’s easily cross able, and it’s easily penetrable. However, people didn’t cross it and it had everything to do with the mentality that had been instilled in everyone by their respective governments… Which for many years was true. If you crossed and were caught you were executed. And if you were in Western Europe you didn’t want to go live in a communist regime. So simple wire kept people from doing as they pleased.

It’s an interesting thought when you look at these massive walls that they will be testing for scale-ability, and penetrability. Immigration isn’t as simple as a wall, and the mystic of the Iron Curtain within history proves that.