Then Dalton Domino Just Shows Up

Dalton and The Front Porch Family Band are in town tonight and I had the opportunity to talk with these boys and they are A-OK in my book. Was sittin’ on the porch with my boys Andrey and Pie from Pie’s Place. Then on the horizon (across the street) a beat up old Ford van parks for another pit stop. This time, it’s to Pie’s Place. Dalton Domino and his crew have arrived!

The main reason Dalton stopped by today was to see the one and only, long time country fan Andrey Perevalov. Aka The Russian. Love this dude. Everybody loves this dude. He’s just a good spirit.

Pie and andrey cooked up some meeeaann Grilled Chicken Gouda Nachos, Genoa, Salami Pizza’s, and a Kielbasa’s. Outta sight! Also, Pie was on the Oprah show. Because he’s cool.

Get out and do some damn two steppin’ tonight! See you there.

“Corners”. The title track on his latest album. It’s good. Look into it.

This song is gritty and I like it! Dalton Domino ladies and gentlemen!

Get more info @ daltondomino.com

