Things Going On This Weekend In Lubbock – July 13-15

Lubbock Moonlight Musical Presentation’s
OPENING FRIDAY!
July 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28 – 8PM
Need a laugh? Get out of the office with the musical comedy, “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”! Our second show of the summer begins with the introduction of J. Pierrepont Finch, a young man determined to climb the corporate ladder with the aid of a “how to” book. Surprisingly, his plan works… for a time.
Moonlight Children’s Theatre presents
JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR
July 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28 – 9AM
For our 4th production, Moonlight Children’s Theatre will present a colorful production of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach JR. Written by the creator of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach JR is an energetic musical tale of a young boy who magically grows a gigantic peach and issues into a series of unforgettable adventures that culminate in new friendships and self-discovery.