Things Going On This Weekend In Lubbock – July 13-15

Moonlight Children’s Theatre presents JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR July 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28 – 9AM For our 4th production, Moonlight Children’s Theatre will present a colorful production of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach JR. Written by the creator of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach JR is an energetic musical tale of a young boy who magically grows a gigantic peach and issues into a series of unforgettable adventures that culminate in new friendships and self-discovery.