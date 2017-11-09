This is Disturbing, But Funny
By mudflap
|
Nov 9, 2017 @ 8:12 AM

Mudflap lost the wardrobe change this morning. Congrats to Megan for winning. Carrie Underwood can change in 40 seconds, Mudflap took 1:10 to get into this dress #WardrobeChange #MomDress #Competition

Mudflap says he has a little more respect for woman now.

