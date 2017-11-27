Thomas Rhett: Thanksgiving Day Halftime Performance
By Kris Mason
|
Nov 27, 2017 @ 12:18 PM

Despite the fact that the Cowboys lost, which came as no surprise, I still enjoyed the game.  I also thought Thomas Rhett did a great job with his halftime performance.

I haven’t really jumped on the Thomas Rhett wagon, but I can’t deny that his performance was worthy of a blog.

Thomas Rhett’s halftime show was over produced.  It’s supposed to be!  They did a great job with the set and Thomas Rhett’s stage work mixed well with “all tha smoke n tha lights.”-Dusty Chandler, Pure Country.

Although I do not think Thomas Rhett has much in the stage presence department, he did work the crowd and his voice was actually pretty good.  He looks comfortable in front of 100,000 people.  That’s impressive.

