Thomas Rhett: Thanksgiving Day Halftime Performance

Despite the fact that the Cowboys lost, which came as no surprise, I still enjoyed the game. I also thought Thomas Rhett did a great job with his halftime performance.

I haven’t really jumped on the Thomas Rhett wagon, but I can’t deny that his performance was worthy of a blog.

Always get nervous before big events but @laur_akins always manages to calm me down and put it into perspective. I am beyond thankful for you babe. 😍🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/xMmG5elAcS — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) November 24, 2017

Thomas Rhett’s halftime show was over produced. It’s supposed to be! They did a great job with the set and Thomas Rhett’s stage work mixed well with “all tha smoke n tha lights.”-Dusty Chandler, Pure Country.

Although I do not think Thomas Rhett has much in the stage presence department, he did work the crowd and his voice was actually pretty good. He looks comfortable in front of 100,000 people. That’s impressive.

Happy thanksgiving!!! This is one of about 20 I will post today! Hope y’all are having a great day🙏 thanks to the @DCCheerleaders for being so awesome to my girls! #fightforgood pic.twitter.com/fGOPC5K1Eb — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) November 23, 2017

