Thomas Rhett’s Secret Facts

Ok, maybe there not secret, but they might be things you didn’t know about Thomas Rhett. So in honor of his show here in Lubbock this Friday we thought we would give you some fun facts:

1. In high school he played in a band called the High Heeled Flip Flops.

2. His wife is more than a high school sweet heart – they met in first grade!

3. He proposed to his wife by writing “Marry Me?” in silver sharpie on a champagne bottle.

4. His father is Rhett Atkins who was also a Country Artist. Thomas would play drums during the encore at shows sometimes when he was a kid.

5. He had one of his songs covered by Alvin and the Chipmunks, “South Side”.