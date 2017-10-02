My Thoughts on Las Vegas

Everyone else is weighing in on what has happened in Las Vegas… Of course I have to say my piece too.

First, let’s hear from the celebrities that hit Twitter as soon as the news hit.

Jake Owen was standing 50 feet from Jason Aldean on the stage when shots rang out.

Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Then there was something that hits a little closer to home. The Josh Abbott Band, Lubbock loves Josh so to see the following tweets were crazy.

Active shooter by us in Vegas. Say some prayers — Josh Abbott (@joshabbottband) October 2, 2017

Everyone in JAB is accounted for. They evacuated us from Mandalay. My fiancée is still in room. They won't let me in but she's safe — Josh Abbott (@joshabbottband) October 2, 2017

Update: I got back to Taylor & our room in Mandalay about 30 minutes ago. The rest of the band & crew are home now. Was a long awful night — Josh Abbott (@joshabbottband) October 2, 2017

I'll never unhear those gunshots; and our band & crew will never forget how that moment made them feel. Our hearts are with all the victims — Josh Abbott (@joshabbottband) October 2, 2017

Then there was this very sad tweet about a recent graduate.

Family: Texas Tech grad shot twice in Las Vegas mass shooting https://t.co/1uNmPN9oDE pic.twitter.com/BvQRwxOXjR — KCBD NewsChannel11 (@KCBD11) October 2, 2017

People are just trying to make sense of this. In fact I found myself being fully sunken in to what happened this morning as I watched the news.

Well, until I was done with the news and its entirety. I was getting disgusted with anchors having a hard time keeping their facts straight. Instead of confirming facts it was all about getting it out there, right, wrong or in between. It frustrates me, because I believe the more correct the information the less times you have to say “correction”… Being some one in the media, granted not hard hitting news, I hate that word “correction”… It tells me you were more concerned with be first than you were about delivering correct information.

So I flipped to a different station, different interviews, different people, different view points.

This particular show cut to their D.C. correspondent, she stood outside the white house and said, “We will be hearing from the President within the hour and hopefully find out where his stance is on gun control.”

Click!

That was it. I was done with the news media. One thing that I have always hated about all of these mass shootings, yes, the loss of life is abysmal, but the rate at which an act of evil is politicized for party gain is disgusting.

I have to agree with Dalton Domino on the whole thing.

I'm mad. I'm angry. My head hurts. My heart hurts. I'm confused. There are bodies still in the sun. Sons. Daughters…. Posted by Dalton Domino on Monday, October 2, 2017

Full text reads:

I’m mad. I’m angry. My head hurts. My heart hurts. I’m confused. There are bodies still in the sun. Sons. Daughters. Fathers. Mother. Brothers. Sisters. Caked in dried blood. Covered in concert t shirts and sheets. Bloating. The smell is probably starting to set in. Someone’s son and daughter. Laying on concrete. Who they were. What they stood for. All of that is on pause. Right now their only purpose is to figure out the question. “Why”. Without any sense of dignity. They died last night in the most horrific way possible. Unexpectedly. And in the middle of trying to have some fun. Sing along. Dance. Drink. And enjoy life. It’s disgusting.

My dad says phrase when he gets mad. “Just let me be mad for a minute”. Let people be sad, be mad, be angry. Let people mourn for a second. Give people 24 hours. Let these people who are laying in the sun right now have the chance to be known for who they are. Before you start talking about the f***** president, gun rights, mental illness, religion. Or any other opinion you wanna push on someone. Hug a loved one today. Just be a decent human being. For once. And let us be mad. Let us be sad. Just for a minute.

I totally agree with this. Let us all be mad or sad, or angry, or upset, or just be for a minute, before you start calling for actions on gun laws.

If your wondering where I stand on the gun laws argument, the fact of the matter is this, and I’m sure the Behavioral Analysis Unit of the FBI will agree… This is not a gun issue. This is a mental health issue.

There is something in this shooters brain that made it okay for him to sit 32 floors up and shoot into a crowd of people with military grade weaponry… that if I’m not mistaken is illegal for the average citizen to own or poses, with the current laws in place.

You can make all the laws you want, but disarming law abiding citizens is not the answer. It only hurts them in the end. But that is a topic for another time…

Right now, just be mad, or sad, or angry or upset. Just hold your loved ones a little closer, because we never know when it will be our last day.

Thoughts and prayers for Vegas from Lubbock