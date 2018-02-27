Three Tech Athletes Named Dr. Gerald Lage Award Recipients

LUBBOCK, Texas –Texas Tech had three student-athletes honored as recipients of the eighth- annual Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, the Big 12 Conference’s highest academic honor.

Among the 92 Big 12 student-athletes recognized, the Texas Tech student-athletes awarded were Haleigh Fancher (soccer), Mary Heiberger (soccer) and Tayler Jameson (track & field).

Jameson, a pole vaulter on the track & field team, is a two time Academic All-Big 12 First Team member, recognized last year as one of 18 student-athletes with a 4.0 GPA. Jameson has competed in 36 meets during her time at Texas Tech, reaching a personal-best of 3.92m/12-10.25 in her last home meet of the indoor season.

Heiberger, a Katy, Texas, midfielder is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team member. She played in 19 matches this past season, starting 15 of those for the defense. Heiberger was an integral part of Tech’s seven clean sheets in nine wins, scoring her first collegiate goal against West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament.

Fancher, senior soccer forward, wrangled first team Academic All-Big 12 honors as a senior, with distinguished marks. The letter winner made an NCAA Tournament appearance during her freshman season and traveled to the Big 12 tournament four years in a row, earning a Big 12 Championship title in 2015.

For student-athletes to be eligible for the accolade, student-athletes must have lettered at least once in their career while maintaining residence at their institution for at least one academic year. The honoree, which can only be recognized once, should have 100 hours of earned credit with cumulative grade-point average of 3.80 at the time of the nomination.

The award is in memory of Lage, who served as the Oklahoma State faculty athletics representative with the NCA and the Big Eight/Big 12 Conference from 19833 until his death in 2007. He was the chairman on three occasions (1985-86, 93-94 and 2003-04).

Lage had been the member of the Oklahoma State family since 1966 when he joined the College of Business Administration as an assistant professor. During his tenure at OSU, he served as the director of graduate studies in the department of economics (1974-77), head of the department of economics and finance (1978-84), director of the OSU Center for International Trade and Development (1985-87) and the associate dean for research and graduate programs in the college of business administration (1997-04).

The Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award recipients will receive public recognition at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship, scheduled for March 7-10 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

