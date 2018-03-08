Throwback Thursday: 10 Songs Turning 20 Years Old This Year

Brooks and Dunn have so many songs that stand the test of time. “My Maria” is just the most popular. There are so many more, in my opinion, “How Long Gone Are You Gonna Be” is one of them. Long live Brooks and Dunn!

Regardless of her sudden decision to try and be an opinionated political savant and her thoughts on the citizens of Lubbock (read the lyrics to her song “Lubbock or Leave It”), Natalie Maines really knew how to sing a good song. She had that one of a kind voice that couldn’t be mistaken, Martie Maguire is one hell of a fiddle player and Emily Robison is just a well rounded musician. She basically plays everything. Before Natalie stopped smiling, she was country music’s sweetheart. All of them were. I kind of miss the Dixie Chicks!

I was never really a big Toby Keith fan until five or six years ago. He’s still not in my top ten but his songs are pretty good nowadays. Better than they were back in the 90’s. “I Should’ve Been A Cowboy” is the song that made him who he is today. I never really liked it. It was a great song, just not my style. I was a sophomore in high school when “Getcha Some” came out and even then I was extremely picky with my country music. I compared everyone to George Strait. That’s no way to take on new artists. I have since stopped doing that.

This song just gives me a weird feeling. I have no idea why. Maybe because it’s extremely cheesy. 80’s pop music gives me the same feeling. I do not like it. This song is probably why I always chose Shania Twain over Faith Hill. My step-dad would stab me in the face if he read that. Typical step-dad behavior.<—That was a joke.

Here we go! This song was the anthem for all country boys in the 90’s. Tracy Byrd was awesome! I actually saw him live a couple of years ago and it was so much fun. His new music can’t compare to his old stuff, but his voice is still just as good. Twangy, deep and country!

This is another artist that stands the test of time. This song stands the test as well. I say that because when I hear this song today, it’s hard for me to believe it is 20 years old! King George!

Jo Dee Messina always reminded me of former Denver Bronco’s quarterback John Elway. That’s really all I have to say.

David Kersh did absolutely nothing after this song but it sure was a good dancing tune.

Was this before or after Garth Brooks cheated on his wife with her? Either way, Trisha Yearwood is a great singer and had some great songs back in the day. This is just one of them.

I understand the positive message behind this song but this is another one that I never really liked. “Lovin’ Every Minute” and “Jacobs Ladder” were two great songs that he released. Other than than that he didn’t do much either.

Well, that turned into me telling you what I like and don’t like. That’s the beauty of the blog! Hope you enjoyed it! If you didn’t then go away. Not really, please come back.

