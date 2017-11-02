Here is a little throwback Thursday for ya! These are the top 5 songs that shaped my music listening as a kid. I was a country listener when it was back in its hay day, so here they are.
Number 5: Reba Fancy
Number 4: Clay Walker Hypnotize the Moon
Number 3: Alan Jackson Chattahoochee
Number 2: Travis Tritt I’m Gonna Be Somebody
Number 1: Shania Twain Any Man of Mine
So there you are… some kinda weird insight into the formative years of my music experience. There are also a number of George Strait albums that should be on this list, but I think that might be a list all its own.
Now stop stalling get back to work!