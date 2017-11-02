Here is a little throwback Thursday for ya! These are the top 5 songs that shaped my music listening as a kid. I was a country listener when it was back in its hay day, so here they are.

Number 5: Reba Fancy

Number 4: Clay Walker Hypnotize the Moon

Number 3: Alan Jackson Chattahoochee

Number 2: Travis Tritt I’m Gonna Be Somebody

Number 1: Shania Twain Any Man of Mine

So there you are… some kinda weird insight into the formative years of my music experience. There are also a number of George Strait albums that should be on this list, but I think that might be a list all its own.

Now stop stalling get back to work!