Throwback Thursday: 90’s Country Group’s!

I have decided to honor the great country music group’s of the 90’s in today’s Throwback Thursday. Each and every one of these artists are guys I listened to on KLLL as a kid.

The 90’s were such a good time for country music group’s. With talent like Diamond Rio, Alabama, Sawyer Brown, Blackhawk, Little Texas, the list goes on and on. Well lets keep it going. Shenandoah, Confederate Railroad, The Mavericks, Restless Heart and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. There, I feel better now.

Marty Roe. One of the best singers in country music to this very day.

Diamond Rio-Love A Little Stronger

Then of course these boys took country music by storm.

Alabama-The Closer You Get

And this dude reminds me of Micheal Keaton.

Sawyer Brown-Some Girls Do

This song reminds me of all the girls I loved as a kid.

Little Texas-My Love

This is the only song I liked from these guys, but it’s a damn good one.

Shenandoah-Church on Cumberland Road

Confederate Railroad had a few really good songs. Other than this one, they also had “Trashy Women” and “Queen of Memphis”. Two great songs.

Confederate Railroad-Daddy Never Was the Cadillac Kind

Definitely a group that was underrated in the 90’s. The Mavericks. These guys did not do much as far as the charts were concerned but I had their cassette tape and that’s all they should worry about.

The Maverick-Oh What A Cryin’ Shame

I have my mother to thank for my slight obsession with Restless Heart. She is also responsible for my George Strait and Alabama obsessions. Either way, Restless Heart is awesome.

Restless Heart-When She Cries

And finally, one of my fist concerts ever. Other than George Strait. Dude seems pretty excited to sing this song.

THE Nitty Gritty Dirt Band-Fishin’ In The Dark

