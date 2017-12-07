Throwback Thursday: Clint Black

“Loving Blind”. The best Clint Black song ever recorded. It’s so sad. Dude is having trouble finding what he needs. Lost his woman and looking to find another. Watching everyone else figure this love thing out. But for him it’s a vicious cycle. For me, this is one of those songs that cuts a little deeper than most. The songs that I can relate to are the ones I like the most. I have been this way before. I love deeply and quickly. Can’t help it. Many of us do. “Loving Blind” talks about losing that true love and trying to replace that person with another. That’s the worst thing one could do. Although, I’m sure we have all done it a time or two.

Of course, “Killin’ Time” was Clint Black’s big hit. He had other hits, but none like this. Great song.

Clint Black was one of the best in his prime. He was up there with the likes of George Strait, Garth Brooks, and Alan Jackson. The big dawg’s. He has some of the best love and heartbreak songs. Clint Black and the others I mentioned, were the inspiration for the new country artists. Like Jon Pardi, Chris Stapleton, Midland, William Micheal Morgan and many more.

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll (Kris Mason)