Throwback Thursday: Diamond Rio

Diamond Rio has always been an underrated band. Marty Roe is and always has been one of the best singers in country music.

I’ll say this again…”when you hear a song on the radio and know exactly who it is when you hear it, that’s a true artist”. It’s true! I.E. Willie Nelson, Elvis, Frank Sinatra. Another good country example would be Ronnie Dunn. There is no mistaking that voice. Marty Roe has that. Alongside phenomenal musician’s.

You are probably wondering why I am comparing Diamond Rio to singers like Frank or Elvis, right? Hey, for country music, they deserve it! They are still making music and doing it well!

Now stop reading and play the 90’s honky tonk tunes below.😎