Throwback Thursday: Doug Stone

I’ll start you off easy with a honky tonk tune. But get ready, we will be diving into some sad stuff below.

Have you ever heard I’d Be Better Off In A Pine Box? If you haven’t, you should. I don’t know how these song writers can put words together like this and make it so true and deep. Most of the time the people that write these songs have been through what they are writing about. What I have a hard time understanding is how the words come together so well, to create this feeling inside like no other.

For example, I’d Be Better Off In A Pine Box takes me back to every woman that ever did me wrong. I have no love for these women anymore, but this song makes me think of all the times I saw a woman that I loved with another man. It’s a terrible feeling and this song will make you feel as if you are in that moment. Songs that have that kind of power are the best ones and somewhat dangerous!

Here we go again. Another great heartbreak song. I have a great story about this one. I Thought It Was You was released in 1991. I was just a young buck in Jr. High. This IS a true story. I was girl crazy when I was a kid and I had a dream one night about a girl that did not exist. My mind completely fabricated this girl. The setting of the dream was at County Line restaurant. I think they do catering only now, but it was a really cool place and I miss it to this day! Anyway, the reason County Line was in my dream is because my family and I spent a lot of time out there. When we had family gatherings it was at County Line or the Lubbock Country Club. County Line was on a large spread of land and was filled with ponds, peacock’s and lots of other animals. I loved it out there.

I am going to walk you through this dream I had in 1991, then I will tie into the song. The dream was simple really. I saw a pretty girl going up and down a slide on an indoor playground at County Line. Which did not exist. This was one of those dreams where I knew I was at County Line, even though it looked nothing like the real place. Well, I couldn’t take my eyes off of her. There was a window behind her and I remember seeing myself walk by outside. Then she and I took a walk outside by the water. That’s basically it. I remember this dream so vividly partially because of this Doug Stone song. This song would come on and I would do nothing but think about the girl in my dream…the one that didn’t exist. What’s even weirder is I had heard that you dream about the very last thing you think about before you fall asleep. So, naturally, I would lay in bed at bed time and think about her as hard as I could. I even prayed that I would have another dream about her. I Never did.

To this very day, when I hear this song, I think of that dream and the non-existent girl that got away.

I talk about women I’ve loved but honestly, I never knew love…no, I mean real love. See what I did there? If not just listen to the song.

This song also made me think of the non-existent girl.

I have often wondered why a lot of these 90’s country artists didn’t make it after the 90’s. Did they see a trend in country music developing that they didn’t like and just walked away? Or did people just lose interest? There area lot of them. Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Steve Wariner, Tracy Byrd, and the list goes on and on. Guess we’ll never know!

Stay safe and positive!

