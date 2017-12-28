Throwback Thursday: Dwight Yoakum

Yes, I did a throwback blog about a month ago that had a couple of Dwight Yoakum videos in it. But it wasn’t completely dedicated to the guy. This one is.

Dwight Yoakum has been one of my favorite artists for a very long time. He’s a triple threat of talents. Guitar picker, singer, and actor. He does it all and he does it well. He created a stage presence that would grab the attention from the best of stage presences!

There are only a few instruments that really get to me. The mandolin, if played a certain way, is one of them. It sends serious chills up and down my arm. When it comes to songs there are two things that make that happen. The sound of the instrument and the story the song is telling. I can usually find something in my brain, past or present, that will relate to those particular words. It’s on from there. If I get to that point in a song, I never get tired of it. Just ask anyone that knows me.

A good friend of mine hates Dwight Yoakum. Therefore, I feel it is necessary to send her Snapchat videos of Dwight Yoakum songs. It’s great. You see, she doesn’t understand that Dwight yoakum has done so much for country music. He is not necessarily a trailblazer. Maybe in a sense he is but if you ask me he is more of a “preserver of traditional country music”. I don’t know what else to call it. She can’t stand his voice but his voice is what make him unique! When you hear Dwight Yoakum singing, there is no mistaking who you are listening to. He’s a bit of a stylists. Like John Anderson and George Jones. It’s a preferred taste and not for everyone.

Back to the mandolin. My point here, is Dwight Yoakum’s “You’re The One” has that mandolin strum that affects me. Of course, we’ve all been heart broken so the lyrics affect me too. Great song.

This song is awesome. Some might say it’s a depressing, typical country song. Well, it is a typical depressing country song. It’s supposed to be! The only thing missing in that sentence is how this song is written so well. He uses the analogy of paying rent. His heart being the rundown place that he rents from the woman who owns it. His Ex, who isn’t worth a damn.

This video upsets me because it keeps cutting into the music with acting scenes. It does seem like something Dwight Yoakum would do. Trying to be creative and all. Great song though.

Another great song. This one is just about as honky tonk as it gets. Can I say honky tonk anymore? Honky tonk. Honky tonk. Honky tonk!!!

Dwight did a couple of covers as well. He did quite a bit of Elvis. Including “Suspicious Minds” and this one…

A Beatles cover.

He changed his pace a little as he got older.

I wanted to put some clips of his movies on this blog but none of them are language appropriate. He has a hilarious opening scene in Wedding Crasher’s (language warning). He also co-stars in Sling Blade and plays the character that you love to hate. Actually he plays the character that you hate to hate. He’s a horrible person in this movie and he does it so well. Dwight Yoakum has quite the acting resume. When he’s not wearing a cowboy hat, he kind of has that dirt bag look and Hollywood digs it. He just keeps getting roles. Here’s to man that can do it all! Dwight!

