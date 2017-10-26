KLLL Throwback Thursday Music Videos

Listen. It get’s no better than Dwight Yoakum. Dude has continuously recorded fantastic, quality country music from day one. He created an image and songs that will stand the test of time in a Joe Ely kind of way. Much respect for Dwight Yoakum!

I like the overall sound of this song if that makes sense. As soon as I hear the first beat of the drum, I’m into into it. Great Song. Brooks and Dunn was always in the top five best country artists for me growing up. Ronnie Dunn, along with Vince Gill is such a good singer. He write’s excellent songs as well. I was never clear on what Kix Brooks was good at doing. Harmonica?

Throwback Thursday is everyday for me, but for those of you who do not live in the past like myself, I have a few old songs and videos here. They may just bring up some good feeling and memories. I’m no psychiatrists but perhaps that is why I like the old country so much. It reminds me of a better time. Not only in the country music industry, but in the United States as well.

They say people live in the past because they can’t cope with the present. If that is so…I’m guilty as charged. Here’s to us who live in the past. Cheers!

www.memory is one heck of a two stepper. I say that about a lot of songs but let me be clear, I don’t say it about all songs. What I mean by “good tow stepper” is it has the beat of the “Texas Two Step” which is an actual drum beat. The Texas two step is so simple. If done correctly it is fun, healthy and romantic.

…I know you didn’t ask, but did AJ comb his moustache? You bet your a!@ he did.

And then there’s Vince Gill. Ol’ “Sweet Pea”. Yes, that was his nickname. He is one of the best vocalists to ever grace the radio airwaves. Vince Gill always sings lyrics that cut deeply, and his voice sends raises the neck hairs. True talent is this guy. He is not only one of the best singers of all time, he is an excellent guitar play. Love this dude!

