Thursday Night Football: See It Madden Style In Sky Cam Tonight

Thursday Night football! I have liked the idea of having a Thursday night game for a while. The fact that they are going to film tonight’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans mostly in Skycam makes it even better.

With Skycam, tonight’s game might be similar to playing a video game. The Skycam is suspended from a series of wires and can go anywhere on the field. it’s reaction time is similar to a drone. Which could also be a good experiment in Sports filming. The Sky Cam is great though. If they do this the way I think they will, the camera will be slightly behind and above the running back before the snap. The camera operator will do her/his best to follow the ball after the snap, and keep an overview of what is happening on the field.

Should be worth watching tonight for the camera angles alone. The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Tennessee Titans tonight at 7:25 on NBC.

To read more on this story visit Yahoo Sports

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll (Kris Mason)