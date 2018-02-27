Tickets Now On Sale For Texas Tech Frisco Scrimmage

Red Raiders head to Frisco on April 7 for a 3 p.m. scrimmage at The Star in Frisco

LUBBOCK, Texas – Tickets are now on sale for Texas Tech’s return to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex on April 7 when the Red Raiders host a 3 p.m. scrimmage at The Star in Frisco, the official team headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

Tickets are available through the Tech Ticket Office at just $10 for adults 19 years of age or older. All students ages 18 and younger will be admitted into the scrimmage for free but must have a ticket for entry into the Ford Center.

The Red Raiders played in front of a capacity crowd in their first-ever visit to The Star a year ago as Tech sold out of tickets in the weeks leading up to the event. The Ford Center, which is the indoor facility associated with The Star in Frisco complex, has a 12,000 seat capacity.

The Frisco scrimmage will be the second of three opportunities for fans to catch the Red Raiders this spring. Tech will also host its Midland scrimmage on March 24 before concluding its allotment of 15 practices with the annual Spring Game on April 14 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Admission for both the Midland scrimmage and the Spring Game will be free to all fans. To purchase tickets for the Frisco scrimmage, fans can either visit the online ticket portal at TexasTech.com or contact the Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

Tech opens spring practices this Saturday with the majority of last season’s Birmingham Bowl team returning. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his staff bring back 17 starters from a year ago, including 10 from a Red Raider defense that ranked among the top turnover-causing units in the country.

Red Raider fans can currently lock in their seats for the 2018 season by either becoming a new season ticket holder or by renewing their season tickets online by the Feb. 28 deadline. Season tickets are priced for as low as $190 a seat or just $27 a month for fans who take advantage of the seven-month, interest-free payment plan Tech is offering once again this year.

