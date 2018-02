Tom Hanks will be starring as the friendly neighbor we all knew as Mr. Rogers. I cannot wait for this any longer and I just found out! This should be good. However, I do not see this film doing well at the box office. Guess we’ll see how many true Mr. Rogers fans there are. Filming for the movie will begin in the fall of 2018.

“Won’t you be my neighbor?!”

