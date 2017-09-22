Top 10 Best Places To Tailgate College Football Games
By Kris Mason
|
Sep 22, 2017 @ 4:49 PM

Since it is College Football season, it’s time to find the best places to have a good time while tailgating.  According to CheatSheet.com the best places in the country to tailgate college football games is as follows:

(No, Lubbock did not make the list)

10. Michigan:  It would be cool to see the largest stadium in College Football.  I’m an Irish fan so I will not party here.  Nope.

Image result for pictures of michigan university

9. Nebraska:  Party like Jim Carrey in “Yes Man”!

Image result for pictures of the university of nebraska

8. Iowa:  I disagree with this one.  Who wants to party in Iowa?  Then again, people say that about Lubbock all of the time and all I do is have fun in Lubbock!

Image result for pictures of the university of iowa

7. Alabama:  If you have a football team that has dominated the sport for many years, you better be able to tailgate.

Image result for pictures of the university of alabama

6. Penn State:  Penn State is legendary and all, but if you run into Jerry Sanduski…run!

Image result for pictures of the university of penn state

5. Tennessee:  Peyton Manning’s old stomping grounds.  That’s good enough for me!

Image result for pictures of the university of tennessee

4. Florida:  Another legendary stadium that would be worth seeing.  The Swamp!

Image result for pictures of the university of florida

3. Wisconsin:  Tailgating in Wisconsin would be miserably cold.  I disagree with this one as well.   Count me out.

Image result for pictures of the university of wisconsin

2. Ole Miss:  I have always heard these folks could get down!

Image result for pictures of the university of ole miss

1. LSU:  I have nothing to say about this one.  I do not know why.  Drawing a blank. 

Image result for pictures of the university of ole miss

I think it would be really cool to see all of these places.  I just don’t think I want to tailgate in 20 degree weather in Wisconsin.

