Top 10 Best Places To Tailgate College Football Games

Since it is College Football season, it’s time to find the best places to have a good time while tailgating. According to CheatSheet.com the best places in the country to tailgate college football games is as follows:
(No, Lubbock did not make the list)
10. Michigan: It would be cool to see the largest stadium in College Football. I’m an Irish fan so I will not party here. Nope.
9. Nebraska: Party like Jim Carrey in “Yes Man”!
8. Iowa: I disagree with this one. Who wants to party in Iowa? Then again, people say that about Lubbock all of the time and all I do is have fun in Lubbock!
7. Alabama: If you have a football team that has dominated the sport for many years, you better be able to tailgate.
6. Penn State: Penn State is legendary and all, but if you run into Jerry Sanduski…run!
5. Tennessee: Peyton Manning’s old stomping grounds. That’s good enough for me!
4. Florida: Another legendary stadium that would be worth seeing. The Swamp!
3. Wisconsin: Tailgating in Wisconsin would be miserably cold. I disagree with this one as well. Count me out.
2. Ole Miss: I have always heard these folks could get down!
1. LSU: I have nothing to say about this one. I do not know why. Drawing a blank.
I think it would be really cool to see all of these places. I just don’t think I want to tailgate in 20 degree weather in Wisconsin.
