I thought that the most googled words of 2016 would be a little more kinky than “Powerball”. When I decided to look into this, I was a little worried that I couldn’t use it because of the words googled. Turns out we are all a little boring.

I guess it’s good that these are all basic and innocent words being googled. There is still hope for humanity!

1. Powerball

2. Prince

3. Hurricane Matthew

4. Pokémon Go

5. Slither.io

6. Olympics

7. David Bowie

8. Trump

9. Election

10. Hillary Clinton