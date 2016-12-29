Time to celebrate! It’s about to be a brand new year. 60 percent of people make new years resolutions. Here’s the funny thing about that…only 8 percent of them actually follow through with that resolution. 8 percent! I am not part of that statistic at all because I don’t make new years resolutions. I don’t make them because I know I wouldn’t follow through with them, just like most of the american population. I stay true to promises I make just not when they are to myself.

I have the top 10 new year’s resolutions that according to certain statistics, people just won’t make any of them happen.

1. Eat healthier (71%)

2. Exercise more (65%)

3. Lose weight (54%)

4. Save more and spend less (32%)

5. Learn a new skill or hobby (26%)

6. Quit smoking (21%)

7. Read more (17%)

8. Find another job (16%)

9. Drink less alcohol (15%)

10. Spend more time with family and friends (13%)

Well, if you made a new years resolution this year I hope you part of the 8 percent that does actually follow through with it. If not…you are just like the rest of us!

Happy new year!