Lets go ahead and get down to business here. According to USA Today, Lubbock takes the number 41 spot on the “Top 50 Worst Places to Live in America”. That’s a pretty big deal! I couldn’t care less about where the others rank. The fact that Lubbock is even on this list is could give us a bad rep, right? You and I both know Lubbock is a great town with great people. But the people who do not live here don’t know what it’s really like.

They are basing this off of the following:

Population: 249,051

Median Home Value: $126,900

Poverty Rate: 22.4%

Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 26.8%

The common Lubbock household earns $45,551 annually. About $10,000 less than the median income across Texas. The Texas poverty rate is 15.9%, nation wide poverty rate is 14.7%. Lubbock’s…22.4%! That’s well above the NATIONAL average.

The City has and will continue to work on Lubbock’s poverty problem. I hope so because Avenue Q is bad. Between 19th and 34th it’s likely you will see some weird things to say the least. Trust me, I take that drive everyday!

Speaking of poverty in Lubbock. What was with the whole “Build Bikes for the Homeless” thing that LPD did a couple of years ago?! Don’t get me wrong, I love and appreciate what they do and the sacrifices they make for our safety. But, I am genuinely curious as to why they thought building them a bunch of bikes, would do anything more than get them to their next destination of doing absolutely nothing. I have yet to see one of these people riding a bike in some sort of work clothes. That doesn’t mean they aren’t out there, I just haven’t seen it yet. I keep my eyes peeled everyday on my commute to work. That was a little side note for your pleasure. You’re welcome.

Back to this ridiculous USA Today article. USA Today says we had 967 violent crimes in 2015, get this, for every 100,000 area residents. If that is true, and they are a credible source…I think, violent crime is more than twice as common in Lubbock as it is across Texas and the entire nation! Ouch.

Top 50 Worst Places to Live in America:

50. Columbus, GA

49. Kansas City, KS

48. Camden, NY

47. South Bend, IN-The home of Notre Dame?! I refuse to believe it.

46. Shreveport, LA

45. Gastonia, NC

44. Albuquerque, NM

43. Lawrence, MA

42. Philidelphia, PA

41. Lubbock!!!-Not according to Kris Mason

40. Medford, OR

39. Indy…Not sure what or where this is.

38. Fall River, MA

37. Atlanta, GA

36. Waterbury, CT

35. Lansing, MI

34. Rochester, NY

33. Reading, PA

32. Salt Lake City, UT

31. Syracuse, NY

30. Chattanooga, TN

29. Gary, IN

28. Tucson, AZ

27. Paterson, NJ

26. Little Rock, AK

25. Cincinnati, OH

24. Ft. Smith, AR

23. Knoxville, TN

22. Buffalo, NY

21. Youngstown, OH

20. Canton, OH

19. Pueblo, CO

18. Springfield, MA

17. Miami Beach, FL

16. Rockford, IL

15. Jackson, MS-Not according to Johnny Cash.

14. Baltimore, MY

13. Stockton, CA

12. Springfield, MO

11. San Bernadino, CA-Not according to porn stars

10. Wilmington, DE

9. Merced, CA

8. Hartford, CT

7. Albany, GA

6. Milwaukee, WN

5. Memphis, TN-Not according to Elvis

4. St. Louis, MO

3. Flint, MI-Not according to Jackie Moon

2. Birmingham, AL

1.Detroit, MI-Not according to Marshall Mathers

Either way, I love this city. Always have and always will. Everywhere you go there will be statistics very similar to this. The world is violent, poverty stricken and thanks to the price of education, the number of Bachelor degree’s have decreased as well. Lubbock is rich in music history, great people, great food and great bars, lots of them. I wouldn’t change it if I could. Well maybe the landscape but that’s about it 😀 Yes, I just mildly pulled a Tommy Tubberville. It’s different, I’m from here.

Hopefully we can get downtown going again. I will admit, Bart Reagor has done an excellent job in certain areas. We need more business owners to do what he has done. Downtown Lubbock is beautiful and historic. Well worth the money it would take to renovate.

