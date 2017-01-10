Top 6 Places You Really Shouldn’t Try to Visit

All of these places may be of equal creepiness to you, but I did put them in a certain order. The order of creepy to outrageously creepy. Number 5 on this list is just a little weird to me. Now I am a bit of a conspiracy theorist but not to the point that it makes me crazy. I’m just fascinated by these places. There are more places I could have put on this blog to make this list the top 10 places you’re not supposed to visit but I’m lazy so I made it the top 6 instead.

I really feel a lot of people share this fascination with me. Extreme curiosity and the fascination of not knowing what happens in some of these places. Knowing that I do not know what is going on at Bohemian Grove and Area 51 and that I will never know, for some reason, fascinates me. Again, I think there are lots of people that feel the same way so I though I would share some of these extremely creepy places with you.

Top 6 Places You’re Not Supposed to Visit:

#6. Lascaux Caves in France

Okay, I understand why they don’t want people in this place. Some of these cave writings and painting are estimated to be almost 18,000 years old!! 17,500 to be exact. That’s old. These caves, at one point in time, were open to the public but in an effort to preserve the original art work, they are no longer available to tourist. I’ll let this one slide.

#5. Disney Club 33

Yep, you read that right. Disney Club 33. This is probably a perfectly innocent little club for rich people to hangout and have a good time. But, the conspiracy theorists in me wants to believe otherwise. Imagine that. Disney Club 33 is located in the heart of the New Orleans Square section of Disneyland, Florida. A Disney 33 club member can have up to 3 guests accompany him or her on their Club 33 experience.

For example, exclusive access to resort experiences which vary depending on the type of membership paid. Access to the club restaurant, Le Salon Nouveau; a jazz lounge not open to the public as well as other parts of the park and other parks that are not open to the public. Memebers are also invited to private events held in within Club 33 walls. So, not too creepy but still.

#4. Google Data Centers

I was unable to find many pictures of these places that I could use legally which is a little weird in itself but I did find a couple that will have to do. I would tell you to google more info on it but how can you trust the information you get on a place when the info comes from them!! 😀

Home of big brother. There are multiple Google Data Centers across the globe.

Berkeley County, South Carolina

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Douglas County, Georgia

Jackson County, Alabama

Lenoir, North Carolina

Mayes County, Tennessee

The Dalles, Oregon

These are just the ones in the U.S. That we know about. 😀

I know what your thinking. You are thinking these pictures of Google’s Data Centers are not satisfying. I would have to agree with you but it was all I could use legally. For whatever reason aerial shots are much more scary when it comes to things like this. A prime example is pretty much every Area 51 shot you have ever seen. Whats creepy about this place is first of all it is as heavily guarded as Area 51 and they hold TRILLIONS of records of our data! We should be able to take tours of this place, right?! The only reason it is up and running is because of us!

#3. Bohemian Grove

Bohemian grove is probably the most fascinating of all. You see that oddly shaped chunk of wood at the top center of the stage. That is a giant owl. Many of the worlds most influential leaders (all being men) gather on this stage, located in Monte Rio, California and do extremely strange rituals for 2 weeks. It appears to me, from videos I have seen, that they worship this owl. There are also different “stages” to this “camp.” The more influential, powerful and rich you are or become, the higher up in the Grove ranking you go! Which to me means you know more than others.

There is a long list of Bohemian Club members past and present…George H.W. Bush, Herbert Hoover, Ronald Reagan, Theodore Roosevelt and many, many more. That is just the tip of a very large ice berg.

Now, this very well could be just a place for rich men to come together for 2 weeks and discuss business and have a good time. Oooooor it could be a place to discuss the new world order and how they can carry out their own agenda’s successfully! 😀

If you are interested in watching the secretly filmed video by Alex Jones of Bohemian Grove just google it, you’ll find it. Alex Jones is a bit of a head case but the video did raise some eyebrows. Maybe it will help you decide for yourself what this place is.

#2. Area 51

Area 51 is located about 80 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It has to be the worst kept secret in U.S. history. The main purpose of the military base is research and development of experimental air crafts and weaponry. What was so strange about area 51 is that the government would not acknowledge it’s existence, which really stirred up a lot of conspiracy theories about UFO’s and aliens and blah, blah, blah. Finally, in 2013 the government did acknowledge it’s existence. The fact that they didn’t for the longest time is just a little weird to me.

#1. Vatican Secret Archive

Anything that has to do with the Vatican scares me. They are so dang secretive! There is no telling what this secret archive has to tell. Exorcisms, corruption, agendas…who knows!

Well, I hope you haven’t lost all of your faith in humanity after reading all of this. It’s a little exhausting. Trust me, I know because I wrote it!

I guess we all have a few secrets, some are just bigger than others. Just stay positive in this world that is very secretive. Just not for us little people anymore thanks to technology. Be careful what you do with your information and don’t read blogs like this one! 😀

Stay safe and stay positive.