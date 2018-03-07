Spring break is almost here, and in case you were wondering where to go or not to go, I have a list of the biggest party places known to mankind in America when it comes to spring break.

I would never go to any of these places. Spring break means nothing to me considering the fact that I am not a college student or anywhere close to the age of someone that would enjoy a places like this.

This list is not just for the party people out there. It’s also for those of you who are looking to go somewhere with the kids on spring break. If that is you, these are the places you should avoid. If you like to paaaartaaay, these are some places you might consider!

Top Five Spring Break Party Spots in America:

Fort Lauderdale, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada New Orleans, Louisiana Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Seaside, Florida

And for those of you who have enough money/parents money, to travel beyond our great country, here are the top five in the world.

Top Five Spring Break Party Spots in The World:

Puerto Penasco, Mexico San Miguel de Cozumel, Mexico Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Las Jarretaderas, Mexico Montreal, Canada

Canada? Really? Never would’ve guessed.

