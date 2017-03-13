Top Ten List: Beers With The Most Customer Loyalty

I am always up for trying new beers. Different flavors. Different ingredients. Home brew too. But when you get down to it, I’m a Coors man.

It works for me.

According to a new Food and Wine survey, here are the beers people are most loyal to:

1. Coors

2. Corona

3. Yeungling (tie)

3. Samuel Adams (tie)

4. Michelob

5. Budweiser

6. Dos Equis

7. Busch

8. Heineken

9. Stella Artois

9. Miller (tied)

10. Pabst

After seeing this list, did you get a craving for beer? I know I did. I Hope this list helps you achieve happiness tonight but hung over tomorrow.

Stay safe not sober!