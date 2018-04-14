Vincent Crisp, Sara Limp named athletes of the week

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Track & Field sweeps this week’s Big 12 weekly honors as Vincent Crisp and Sara Limp were named Athletes of the Week by the league office.

“I am so proud of Sara for make a breakthrough and closing in on the 51 second mark,” Head Coach Wes Kittley said. “It was a good personal best for Vincent. He ran a very aggressive race and saw the results from it.”

Crisp posted the nation’s fastest time in the 800m run at the Sun Angel Classic last weekend. His personal best time of 1:46.31 broke the meet and venue records.

Limp won the women’s premiere 400m dash at the Sun Angel Classic with a personal best time of 52.39, toping all times in the NCAA West Region and ranks fourth in the nation.

This is the second straight week an athlete from the men’s team was named the athlete of the week. This is the first weekly honor of the outdoor season for the women’s team.

The Red Raiders enjoy the weekend off before returning to action on April 21 at the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco.

—TECH—

Jessika McKernan

The post Track & Field Sweeps Big 12 Weekly Honors appeared first on Rock 101.1.