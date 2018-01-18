Trey Culver Tabbed National Athlete of the Week

Two-time indoor national champion high jumper, Trey Culver, earns National Athlete of the Week honors.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior high jumper Trey Culver was named National Athlete of the Week for his performance at the inaugural Corky Classic this past weekend, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association this morning.

Culver is the first Red Raider to win this weekly award during the indoor season, and second Tech athlete overall. Hannah Carson wrangled the award in May of 2015 for her performances in the javelin and discus.

Starting with passes on his first three bars, Culver totaled seven first-attempt clearances on his eight cleared heights.

On his fourth-to-last height (2.24m/7-4.25), Culver had already entered the Texas Tech record books at No. 6 All-Time.

“At this point we were thinking, ‘Man this guy is jumping out of his mind,’” men’s and women’s jumps coach James Thomas explained.

Fast-forward two bars, and Culver claimed the Texas Tech high jump record at 2.30m/7-6.50 to top former teammates, JaCorian Duffield and Bradley Adkins, who were both by the pit cheering and showing Culver their support.

“Copy, paste,” Culver explained. “Don’t change anything. Keep my same mentality. Be aggressive. Be fearless.”

With ease, Culver soared over a final bar of 2.33m/7-7.75 to hold the fourth-best high jump clearance in NCAA history.

This height is not only the No. 4 All-Time NCAA mark, but the highest jump in the NCAA since 2013.

Starting with 2.27m/7-5.25, Culver hit three lifetime-bests in this series of jumps, beating out his previous indoor best from last year’s NCAA Indoor National Championships winning height.

Culver took over half of the top-10 high jump performances of this last week, claiming five spots in the USTFCCCA list.

“Pretty special isn’t it, said head coach Wes Kittley.” “What an incredible performance to get there. Trey Culver is totally indicative of the success our program. He has bought into the process, and now you’re seeing the fruits of his work. We could not be more proud of Trey.”

Next up, the Tech will host its second meet of the season, the Red Raider Open, on Friday, January 19 starting at 10 a.m. at the Sports Performance Center.

Malley Stoddard

