Turnovers Plague Lady Raiders at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to No. 19/20 West Virginia, 82-52, on Wednesday night.

West Virginia (17-4, 5-4 Big 12) led the opening quarter shooting 66.7 percent from beyond the arc led by Katrina Pardee. Sophomore Erin DeGrate scored 11 of Texas Tech’s (7-13, 1-8 Big 12) 13 points in the second quarter to cut into the Mountaineer’s lead.

The Mountaineers went on to score 30 points in the third quarter to pull away.

Erin DeGrate led the team with a career-high 20 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Senior Jada Terry followed with 10 points and two rebounds shy of a double-double. Terry also posted two blocks against the Mountaineers.

West Virginia had four players in double figures and scored a season high 13 three-pointers.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders travel to Oklahoma State on Saturday to wrap up the 2018 series with the Cowgirls. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. in Stillwater.

