Twitter Helping Shape Rights
By Kate Raines
|
Oct 23, 2017 @ 3:57 PM

There is a new hashtag on Twitter and its brilliant… or is it?

#IHaveEveryRightTo is currently trending and scrolling through this feed is brilliant, scary and hilarious all at the same time. Let’s start with something easy.

We’ve all done it. We were with that friend who busted it and once we found out there wasn’t a visit to the emergency room in our near future we laughed. We’ve all done it. It’s okay and something that I feel we all inherently have a right too.

Or use your wi-fi when there is no password on it. And admit it when you were a broke college kid we know the pain of standing on your bed, while you hold your computer over your head so that you can bum wi-fi from your neighbor in your apartment complex.

This is why I love 5 Guys Burgers… They fill your bag with fries, like you have to dig through fries to get to your burger, because everyone knows fries at the bottom of the bag are awesome!

Then there are some tweets that take the political route… Of course!

So in a few tweets we have covered health care, the LGBTQIA agenda, abortion, the Russia connection to Hillary (which is a HUGE deal), NFL players taking a knee, rape, the list goes on.

Funny how things can be glossed over in a tweet isn’t it?

This last tweet is where the scary came in… This is white supremacy in a watered down sense. I say watered down, because it doesn’t hold the usual swastika marked rhetoric of most white supremacy groups, but it starts a slippery slope.

What’s even better is this line of tweets shows exactly how flawed most American’s definition of a right actually is.

So before you jump on the hashtag trending bandwagon, make sure you know what you are throwing yourself into…

I will say this, I’m with this girl.

Pizza for everyone!

