UGGGG! Comforter Recalled For MOLD!

So here we all are, trying our best to wash our hands and cover our coughs and avoid any and all forms of the gunk going around…and this pops up. Bed, Bath and Beyond is recalling Hudson Comforters by Ugg (yes, the Ugg boots Ugg). And UGGGGG seems to be appropriate, because of the reason for the comforter recall. These comforters may contain mold. What the heck? Mold?!?! After all we’ve been doing to attempt to stay well, we could crawl into bed with mold? Bed, Bath and Beyond says stop using them immediately and return them to the store. No kidding! Stop using immediately. Thank you for the reminder Bed, Bath and Beyond, but I doubt anyone needs to be told twice.

Here’s a question for you. Have you ever had to return something you bought due to…let’s be gentle here, “imperfections”? What was the product, and dare I ask, what was wrong with it?