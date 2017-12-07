UPS Dogs is Extra Busy

Now is the time of year that we start to really feel bad about our online shopping addiction. And the wear it must put on our poor post men. UPS Dogs Facebook page has been extra busy, because well, its a busy time of year.

If you missed it I let you know why this page and the pups on it are my soul animal.

So of course I have to share with you the things I have seen since the holiday shopping season has started.

This is Chloe from Dublin Ohio!Mikey Browning Posted by UPS Dogs on Thursday, December 7, 2017

Beautiful Chewy!!! This gorgeous girl always greets me at the door, wiggling and wagging, wanting her pets! 💕 I can’t… Posted by UPS Dogs on Thursday, December 7, 2017

There might even be a dog or two who aren’t fans of the UPS man.

No Mr UPS man, I don’t like green eggs and ham. I don’t like your truck. I will chase you here. I will chase you there. But I will especially chase you Mr UPS man, because I especially hate you. 😘 Posted by UPS Dogs on Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Our absolute favorite driver Jeremy didn't have treats, so he offered hugs instead. Samsquatch was not impressed…..it's like running out to the ice cream truck and they're all out of ice cream.❤️😍📦Natalie Posted by UPS Dogs on Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Not gonna lie the last dog looks like I feel the Grinch would look if he were a dog. He’s obviously not impressed.

There was also a list of not dogs, that some how managed to make it on the page.

This is Tom the pet turkey from Maine. Happy late Thanksgiving!😂 gobble gobble!Ken Hamilton Posted by UPS Dogs on Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Now where did the person in brown go?📦😂📦😂 Posted by UPS Dogs on Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Needless to say I love this page, because it fills my news feed with waggy tails, but it also reminds me that at this time of year, delivery drivers are the real heroes and I dare anyone to state otherwise.