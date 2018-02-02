Useless Information From Me To You

The Bible is available in 2,500 languages, including Klingon, Vulcan, and Romulan, three languages created for the Star Trek series.

The name for Google is derived from the word googal, which refers to the number 1 followed by one hundred zeros.

If your DNA in all your cells were laid out in a single strand, it would stretch from the earth to the moon more than 246,000 times.

Genetically speaking, Zebras are black with white stripes, not white with black stripes; they have black skin, even under the white hair.

Giraffes and humans have the same number of vertebrae in the neck-seven; the giraffes’ are just much larger.

The largest desert on earth is in Antarctica. It covers an area of more than 5.4 million square miles, over one and one-half times larger than the Sahara Desert.

Pepsi-Cola was invented by a young pharmacist named Caleb Bradham in 1898. Originally called “Brad’s Drink,” the beverage was first marketed as a digestive aid and energy booster; it was renamed Pepsi-Cola because of its pepsin and kola nut content.

The modern image of Santa Claus as a rosy-cheeked old man wearing a plush red suit was popularized by American artist Haddon Sundblom advertisements for the Coca-Cola company in the 1930s. Coca-Cola hit upon this advertising campaign as a way to boost slumping sales during the winter months of the Great Depression

Barnum’s Animals (commonly known as Animal Crackers) were first produced with a string on the box so they could be used as Christmas tree ornaments.

The introduction of the traffic light predated the invention of the automobile.

