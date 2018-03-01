Useless Information

- Botanically speaking, the banana is an herb, the jalapeno is a fruit, and apples and peaches are members of the rose family.
- According to a study published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders, by Yale University, if the original Barbie were life size, her measurements would be 38-18-34 and she would stand seven feet, two inches tall.
- With just one shock, an electric eel produces enough energy to light up every room in an average three bedroom house.
- British merchant Peter Durand came up with the idea of canned food in 1810, but the can opener wasn’t invented until forty eight years later.
- In England, the Speaker of the House is not allowed to speak.
- Pink flamingos get their color from the beta-carotene content in the shrimp they eat. Flamingos that don’t eat shrimp are white.
- According to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, in 2003 passengers left $303,970 in loose change at airport metal detectors.
- The tombstone of Mel Blanc, the famed voice of cartoon characters Bugs Bunny, Sylvester the Cat, Tweety Bird, and Porky pig, reads: “That’s all folks.”
