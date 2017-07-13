The Most Valuable Sports Franchises of 2017

The Dallas Cowboys are still America’s team! And possibly the universe. Forbes has just calculated the value of franchises across all sports to come up with the 50 most valuable sports franchises of 2017.

Who are the top 10?

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys are #1, at $4.2 billion (NFL)

2nd: New York Yankees, $3.7 billion (MLB)

3rd: Manchester United, $3.69 billion (Soccer)

4th: Barcelona, $3.64 billion (Soccer)

5th: Real Madrid, $3.58 billion (Soccer)

6th: New England Patriots, $3.4 billion (NFL)

7th: New York Knicks, $3.3 billion (NBA)

8th: New York Giants, $3.1 billion (NFL)

9th (tie) San Francisco 49ers (NFL) Los Angeles Lakers (NBA), $3 billion each.

I’m (Jeff) amazed that soccer has so many teams in the top 10. That’s one sport I just don’t get.

Full List: The World’s 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams 2017: https://www.forbes.com/sites/kurtbadenhausen/2017/07/12/full-list-the-worlds-50-most-valuable-sports-teams-2017/#20d7976d4a05