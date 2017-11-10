Veteran’s Day Salute

Veteran’s Day is actually tomorrow. Since it falls on a weekend, all offices are closed today. Today is an important day. Especially when we think about the times we live in now. The women and men who served in our military have protected us since the First United States Army in 1918. For that we thank you. Words cannot describe how thankful I actually am to have people that are professionally trained to protect a country. To protect people.

Much love to a local hero Joe.

Our buddy Joe dropped by this morning to invite all veterans to Lubbock @Cabelas by 8a tomorrow for flag raising and playing of taps. Thanks to our veterans! #VeteransDay2017 pic.twitter.com/4jgdNPl86S — Jeff Scott (@JeffKLLL) November 10, 2017

"Colored smoke bombs were tossed, and the Army graduating trainees appeared from the woods," writes a Your Shot photographer #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/wgQolbQ6Ds — National Geographic (@NatGeo) November 10, 2017

As I remember those that served in our military today, I often think of the family as well. Being away from a significant other for years at a time would be very difficult. Doing everything that “civilian” couples do together, you do with friends, family, or alone. Not an easy thing to do.

#Military families have unique estate planning needs- and unique benefits, too. Be sure you know what’s available: https://t.co/6aj5SBtOrj pic.twitter.com/Hi7G8dL7uN — Fifth Third Bank (@FifthThird) November 10, 2017

Alan Jackson, Travis Tritt, John Stamos, and more honored Vets today on Twitter

Today and Everyday we honor all those who served #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/RCNxhErvKy — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) November 10, 2017

I salute all veterans and their families on this #VeteransDay. Our land is free because of these brave men and women. I especially want to thank all #GoldStar families who've made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. God bless you all and may God continue to bless the USA. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) November 10, 2017

What an honor to meet Master Sergeant Mike Schneider and donate my drum set to his family. I'm in awe of the woman and men who have served and who are currently serving. (I could never do) I am grateful! Thank you! #VeteransDay https://t.co/PgJ5FqwyIS — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) November 10, 2017

Happy Veterans Day! Thank you to all the brave, honorable, selfless men and women who have served and who r currently serving #VeteransDay — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 10, 2017

Happy Veterans Day to all that served in the military, their families and those currently serving. Thank you! We would be absolutely nothing without you.

Stay safe and stay positive!