Veteran’s Day Salute
By Kris Mason
|
Nov 10, 2017 @ 2:52 PM
Veteran’s Day is actually tomorrow.  Since it falls on a weekend, all offices are closed today.  Today is an important day.  Especially when we think about the times we live in now.  The women and men who served in our military have protected us since the First United States Army in 1918.  For that we thank you.  Words cannot describe how thankful I actually am to have people that are professionally trained to protect a country.  To protect people.

Much love to a local hero Joe.

As I remember those that served in our military today, I often think of the family as well.  Being away from a significant other for years at a time would be very difficult.  Doing everything that “civilian” couples do together, you do with friends, family, or alone.  Not an easy thing to do.

Alan Jackson,  Travis Tritt, John Stamos, and more honored Vets today on Twitter

Happy Veterans Day to all that served in the military, their families and those currently serving.  Thank you!  We would be absolutely nothing without you.

Stay safe and stay positive!

