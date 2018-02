13-year-old Cole Fitzgerald, a cancer survivor, is a Philadelphia Eagles fan really wanted to cheer his favorite team during the Super Bowl.

Well a Vikings fan, who won two tickets in a charity raffle, decided to give them to someone who’d have more fun cheering on a favorite team. So thanks to this fan — and a charity group Cole and his dad will be flying to Minneapolis to see the game, with all expenses paid.

Nice to see there are still good folks out there.