Vote Or Get A Pay Raise?

There’s a new study out that I find very troubling. According to “Moneyish”, 35 percent of American workers would give up their right to vote ever again in exchange for an immediate 10 percent pay raise. And 9 percent said would give up their child’s or future child’s right to vote for a bigger pay check.

Let’s just pull up a few numbers in some of the wars fought for our freedom. Over 4,400 died in the American Revolution. Over 13.000 died in the war with Mexico…over 116,000 in WW I, over 400,000 in WW II, over 90,000 in Viet Nam. And who knows how many civilians have died for our freedom. Yet 35 per cent of us would give up the right to vote for a 10 per cent raise. I wonder how the people who’ve lost their lives would feel if they knew how many of us would literally sell out freedom for a lousy 10 per cent.

Maybe some of the people in the survey would protest with, “I didn’t say I’d give up my freedom for 10 per cent…just my right to vote”. Say that out loud a few times, then hear what an oxymoron sounds like. Or maybe better said….hear what a moron sounds like.

Would you give up your right to vote for a 10 per cent raise?