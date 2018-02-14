The world’s problems could all be solved if the wise guys who spend so much time on crookery would devote that brilliance and energy to something positive. Okay, now that I have made Captain Obvious look downright subtle with my clichéd answer to the world’s problems, here’s a warning you probably want to pay attention to…especially if you are a tax preparer.
The IRS is warning that tax scammers could steal your personal information from a tax preparer, fill out a bogus tax return, have the money deposited into your account…and then remove it! Thousands of people have been affected in just a few days. The IRS is advising tax preparers to update security, educate employees, and be extremely careful about opening e-mails with links attached.
THOSE WASCALLY WABBIT crooks ! Their cunning and brilliance would almost be something to behold…if they weren’t so filthy, rotten and mean!
Warning! IRS Says Scammers Could Hit You Through A 3rd Party
The world’s problems could all be solved if the wise guys who spend so much time on crookery would devote that brilliance and energy to something positive. Okay, now that I have made Captain Obvious look downright subtle with my clichéd answer to the world’s problems, here’s a warning you probably want to pay attention to…especially if you are a tax preparer.