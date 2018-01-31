Washroom Wedding

A couple recently tied the knot in a ceremony and will be reminded of it every time they use a public restroom.

The couple had bought their marriage license to the county courthouse to be married by a justice of the peace, but before they could exchange vows, the groom’s mother became ill and was having trouble breathing.

Sheriff’s deputies brought the woman to the ladies room where they administered oxygen and waited for EMT’s to arrive. In the meantime the couple was getting ready to get married and wanted to do it that day because their marriage license was going to expire and they’d have to wait another 45 days to get one.

Since the groom didn’t want to get hitched without his mom present, he and the bride decide to move their wedding into the restroom, and even the judge agreed.

So surrounded by their families, toilets and sinks, the couple said their “I Do’s” and the best news of all is the grooms mom is doing fine.

Hopefully this story is not a sign of things to come.