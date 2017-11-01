I Blame Kim K

Kim Kardashian made me curious. Ahhh! You have no idea how mad this makes me! Can I no longer watch trash TV with out feeling the need to learn something???

So I was indulging in some trash TV while my husband was away and I ran across a episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that had Kim and Khloe going to Armenia and visiting the Armenian Genocide monument… My first thought was Armenian genocide???

And right now I’m wondering why I’m admitting that I watch this show, but a means to an end…

Did this really happen? I googled and the search was very limited on genuine authoritative articles that I could take to the bank, so I left it out of my mind… then I saw an interview with Dean Cain (he’s still a heartthrob), his latest project is a documentary on this very thing.

OMG! Must watch. So I watched Architects of Denial this past weekend.

This movie, it makes you stop and think. It makes you stop and think a lot. Most importantly it makes you stop and think about how one group with enough power can silence the plight of anyone.

It was eerie when they were talking about how the Armenian genocide has some great parallels with what Hitler did to the Jewish community and how it has been reused the world over since then. But the Armenian genocide has been actively going on since 1915. That is 100 years. 102 years to be exact. Yet, it hasn’t been recognized as a genocide by several major powers including the US and it hasn’t been recognized by the UN.

So within the film it is discussed how Germany has recognized the awful things that went on within their country, despite the fact that it is a huge blemish on the country. They have built monuments, memoriums, and museums to the lives that were taken. It makes me stop to think about us removing the reminders of slavery at every turn. Slavery is a terrible black mark in America’s past, does removing statues, flags and anything else that reminds us of where we came from make it easier for America to move past it? Or is it a path that will launch us back into a time period that no one wants to repeat?

Watch this documentary, it makes you think, it also will teach you something you might not be aware of.