Way Back Wednesday: On This Date In 2009, Keith Urban Goes Number-One With “Sweet Thing”

On this date (3/14) in 2009, Keith Urban’s “Sweet Thing” hit the top of the Billboard’s country chart. By 2009 Keith Urban had already established his own sound with songs like “Making Memories of Us”, “Days Go By”, “Tonight I Wanna Cry”, “Your Everything”, “You Look Good In My Shirt” and so many more. Not only that, he was already known as one of the most talented guitar player in country music. I found a really funny video of a bit he did with a morning show out of Arizona. He takes over on the guitar AND takes their money. It’s funny, but it briefly shows how skilled Keith Urban really is.

Keith Urban has had multiple songs hit number-one on the Billboard’s. One of them is “Somebody Like You”. Who Wouldn’t Wanna Be Me” and “You’ll Think of Me” also peaked at number-one on the chart and he was awarded the Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance for both.

However, it hasn’t always been a smooth ride for Keith Urban. When it comes to anything in life, your journey is what makes you who you are. Take me for example, there are some things I wish I could change in my life but everything that has happened over the course of my life has made me who I am today. Which makes me think I shouldn’t wish I could change those things. Keith Urban has definitely taken “the journey”. The beaten path, if you will. He battled drug addiction for quite sometime. He has been married to Nicole Kidman since 2006 and established and excellent career in country music. He had it all. I read an interview where he opens about how his current life did not come easily. Instead of me explaining it to you, I’ll let you read the quotes straight from the horses mouth.

“They know me now as being married to Nic. They’ve seen me on TV. And they just sort of think, ‘He’s the luckiest guy in the world, there’s just so much s–t underneath all that that you didn’t see.” “When I was onstage, I felt good, but if I was not onstage, I was very, very insecure. I felt like I didn’t have much of anything to offer. I was just an alien. And then I was on the phone with this girl I was dating. She’s trying to break up with me. I’m saying, ‘What the hell? What’s going on? What’s happened?’ And eventually she said, ‘For f–k’s sake, can’t you see that the novelty of you has worn off?'” Urban admits. “You might say, ‘Big deal.’ But I was feeling insecure, and the fact that me and my accent would be a novelty to somebody cut me to the core. Oh, my God. Really bad. It devastated me.” “It was a turning point. After that, s–t started to really go awry. I stepped up my drinking. I started doing more drugs,” Keith continues. “Yeah, man. The whole back end of the ’90s were just awful.” Urban’s drug of choice? Cocaine and ecstasy: “They were my thing,” he says. “I loved them.” “I’d go to sleep, wake up a couple of hours later, go at it again, drinking to take the edge off. I remember thinking, ‘I’m probably not going to make it until tomorrow.’ And then I thought, ‘F–k it. I really don’t care. It’ll be a relief to not have to. I’ll take an Ambien and at some point I’ll pass,'” Urban shares. “I was taking everything. I remember thinking, ‘Oh, good, this is the end of it, yahoo.’ I was quite happy about it.” Urban says his wife “saved” him. His last attempt at rehab would come in 2006 and it worked. It was the third time in eight years. “I caused the implosion of my fresh marriage. It survived, but it’s a miracle it did,” he says. “I was spiritually awoken with her. I use the expression ‘I was born into her,’ and that’s how I feel. And for the first time in my life, I could shake off the shackles of addiction.”

Keith Urban is now one of country musics biggest stars and greatest talents. From his vocals to his guitar skills, Keith Urban has figured it out. He’s figured out how to overcome drug addiction, have a successful marriage and a very successful career. I have always liked and respected Keith Urban and his music. Did you know he also played the guitar in Alan Jackson’s “Mercury Blues” video from 1993? You’d never know it was him because he is in the shadows the entire time. Plus, his hair was long and straight and looks like he belongs in Wayne’s World. He was probably high throughout the entire thing but hey, it’s still on his resume!

I’ll throw some other great Keith Urban videos in here for way back Wednesday. All hail Keith Urban!

Keith Urban and whatever that is on his head….

This was one year after his appearance in Alan Jackson’s “Mercury Blues” video. You see what I mean when I say he looks like he should be in the Wayne’s World movie? He sure doesn’t look like he would be singing country music. I think that is what made him so big. Country music was going through big changes at that time and he fit the mold to the direction it was going.

One of my personal favorites…

This song could easily make you want to fall in love. Another personal favorite of mine…

And finally, this one is probably my favorite Keith Urban song of all. I am not confident in that statement so emphasis on “probably”. He has so many great songs. This is one song that helped me get through a very tough break-up. It helped and hurt at the same time.

