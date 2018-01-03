Way Back Wednesday: Tim McGraw

I do Throwback Thursday and Way Back Wednesday because it takes me back to another place and time. My generation of country music may have peaked in the 90’s, but here at KLLL, we know it’s on the road to a better sound as we speak.

Indian Outlaw is a great song, despite the fact that Tim McGraw is probably just another white dude. Maybe not. He might actually have Native American blood. If not, “Indian Outlaw” could be offensive.

I bought this cassette tape when I was a kid for one reason. A song called “Give It To Me Strait”. I knew when I saw the way “Strait” was spelled on the back, it had to be a song about King George. Who was my favorite country and western singer. I was right. Turns out it is the best honky tonk tune on the album.

When I say these songs take me back to another place and time, this is what I mean. This song reminds me of my very first REAL girlfriend in Jr. High. She was my first kiss. I think.

Another song that reminds me of that girl. I’m not obsessed with this girl or anything. Certain songs trigger certain memories. Her name was Megan in case you were wondering. Pretty sure she was the last REAL girlfriend I’ve had!

What I like about this album every song is different yet they all have one sound in mind. The album has an overall feel to it that I like. That’s called a good producing.

Then there’s this song. I used to sing this song like it was the damn National Anthem. Loved it! It’s pretty much a novelty song but that’s okay! Everyone needs a novelty song.

Oh, and Tim McGraw looks like Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Am I right? Yes. I am.

Here’s to Tim McGraw and all of his success now. Indian Outlaw was just the beginning for this guy. That’s a pretty big beginning if you ask me. That song was huge!

Long Live Country Music!

