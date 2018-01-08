Weekend Box Office: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Climbs to #1

Seen any good movies lately? Megan saw Pitch Perfect 3 over the weekend and she really enjoyed it. Jeff saw Star Wars and The Greatest Showman. Both were good. You can’t ever go wrong with a movie from the Star Wars franchise! Coco at #10 this week is Mudflap’s recommendation. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle reached the #1 spot at the box office this weekend by bringing in an additional $36 million. Meanwhile, horror flick Insidious: The Last Key delivered the second-largest opening of the franchise by debuting at #2 with $29 million. Star Wars: The Last Jedi dropped to third place, but added $23.5 million and pushed the film’s domestic earnings to $572.5 million. In fourth place was The Greatest Showman, which brought in $13.8 million, and Pitch Perfect 3 rounded out the top five with an additional $10 million.

Weekend Box Office(in estimated millions)Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — $36 millionInsidious: The Last Key — $29Star Wars: The Last Jedi — $23.5The Greatest Showman — $13.8Pitch Perfect 3 — $10Ferdinand — $7.7Molly’s Game — $7Darkest Hour — $6.3Coco — $5.5All the Money in the World — $3.5

’Jumanji’ Tops the Weekend and $500M Worldwide as ’Insidious 4’ Scares Up Strong Debut – Box Office Mojo: http://www.boxofficemojo.com/news/?id=4357&p=.htm

Weekend Box Office Results for January 5-7, 2018 – Box Office Mojo: http://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/chart/?view=&yr=2018&wknd=1&p=.htm